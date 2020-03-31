COVID-19 causes three VA clinics to temporarily suspend face-to-face visits, health care options still available

SHERIDAN, WYOMING (March 31, 2020) — Veterans Affairs clinics in Afton, Evanston, and Casper will be temporarily closed to patients as of Monday, April 6, due to concerns about COVID-19, but Veterans are still able to receive care.

There are currently no positive cases in the Sheridan VA Health Care System, which they are all part of, however, this decision has been made to protect the health of both Veterans and health care workers.

These clinics are in addition to the Riverton VA Clinic, which suspended face-to-face patient visits as of March 30.

Enrolled Veterans are still able to receive care during the temporary closure with telehealth services available for appointments. These virtual care options allow Veterans to communicate with care teams from the comfort of their home–options include telephone appointments or video teleconferencing through VA Video Connect.

Veterans are also able to communicate with their health care team directly through My HealtheVet secure messaging. Details on these virtual options are:

VA Video Connect. VA Video Connect is software that allows Veterans to do a video call with a health care professional, using Windows-based PCs and laptops, Windows mobile devices, iOS mobile devices, Android mobile devices, etc. Veterans interested in this option are encouraged to learn more at https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect

My HealtheVet Secure Messaging. Veterans can send a secure message to their provider using My HealtheVet if they have any health concern or question

Telephone option. For Veterans who have questions about appointments in general or would like to set up a telephone appointment with their care team, please call the respective clinic.

VA continues to strongly encourage Veterans, staff members, and their families to take everyday precautions to protect against respiratory illnesses caused by COVID-19, the flu and the common cold.

Veterans who are experiencing flu-like symptoms are encouraged to call the VA at 307-675-3575.

For the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/summary.html.