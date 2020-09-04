COVID-19 death reported in Natrona County, now 42 in Wyoming

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (September 4, 2020) — A newly reported coronavirus-related death has been confirmed involving a Wyoming resident who had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

An older adult Natrona County man with health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 has died. The man had been hospitalized.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 42 coronavirus-related deaths, 3,373 lab-confirmed cases, and 616 probable cases reported.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.