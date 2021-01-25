COVID-19 ‘leveling off’ in Sweetwater County, according to public health

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 25, 2021) – COVID-19 cases are leveling off in Sweetwater County, according to County Public Health Officer Jean Stachon.

She said the positivity rate is at 7.6%, which is down from two weeks ago when the positivity rate was at 11.1%.

There have been close to 3,400 coronavirus cases to date. Stachon said that around 3,200 are immune after receiving the first dose, which is about 15% immunity.

According to Stachon, Sweetwater County ranks third in the state when it comes to receiving and giving out COVID-19 vaccines. Natrona County and Laramie County lead the way.

Kim Lionberger from public health said that the next allotment of COVID-19 vaccines should be delivered on Tuesday.

She said an online scheduling system is still being worked on, but the project is on pause until the state figures out its online scheduling system.

Lionberger said that all first doses received have been given with two-thirds of the doses sent to Rock Springs and the remaining doses sent to Green River.

She expects to be in Phase 1B for a while.

The COVID-19 vaccination is free. However, there is fee for administering the vaccination.

The first dose cost $16.94 and the second dose cost $28.39. The fee can only be billed to the insurance company and no one is asked to pay anything out of pocket.