COVID-19 News Update: September 3, 2021

September 3, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health. New updates are posted every day at 3 p.m.

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 3, 2021) — There are some temporary changes ahead for the drive-thru swab station and the drive-thru vaccine clinic at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Waterline repairs will move the drive-thru to the southwest end of MHSC campus. To learn where the changes will take place, please click HERE.

TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES

Total number of variant cases (Delta) in Sweetwater County: 72

Total number of variant cases (All) in Wyoming: 2,538

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 94

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 512

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 284

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 3,083

HOSPITALIZATION INFORMATION

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 203 (9/2/21)

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 10 (9/2/21)

VACCINATION INFORMATION

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 441,223

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 196,073

Third Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 3,358

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 18,272

TRANSMISSION RATE:

Per Sweetwater County Public Health – https://www.facebook.com/scdboh

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FOR SWEETWATER COUNTY

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 1, 2021) – The following locations have Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine in stock for 12 years and older.

Public Health (307) 922-5390

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (307) 362-3711

Castle Rock Medical Center (307) 872-4500

K-Pack Pharmacy (307) 875-6722

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 1, 2021) – The following is a letter from the board members of the Sweetwater County District Board of Health to the community can be read HERE.

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 1, 2021) – Sweetwater County School District #2 remains committed to providing a safe learning environment for all of its students and staff. Throughout the last week, we have seen a growing number of positive cases reported in each of our schools resulting in numerous students needing to be quarantined. A message from the Sweetwater County School District #2 can be found HERE.

IMPORTANT LINKS

COVID-19 Booster Shots – More information can be found HERE.

FDA fully approves 1st Covid-19 vaccine – For more information, click HERE.

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools – CLICK HERE to see the new CDC Guidance for K-12.

Funeral Expenses (There is funding from FEMA for funeral cost assistance) – CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

News from OSHA Guidelines:

Guidance (OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.

(OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE. News Release (OSHA issuing an emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers from the coronavirus.) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.