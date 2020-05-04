COVID-19 patient released from MHSC

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 4, 2020) — Sweetwater County’s 11th confirmed case of COVID-19 – a Rock Springs woman in her 50s – was released from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on Sunday, May 3.

She was notified Wednesday, April 29, she had contracted the virus. She was admitted to the hospital Thursday. She was released Sunday in improved condition, said Kim White, MHSC Incident Commander.

The woman’s contacts all remain quarantined, said Kim Lionberger, Sweetwater County Public Health Director. Contact tracing has not indicated any further concerns at this time. Public Health nurses continue to reach out and follow up with close contacts for symptom monitoring.

“Everyone is doing well at this time,” Lionberger said.

Of the seven Sweetwater County people who are considered probable cases, all are recovered.

Sweetwater County Public Health begins contact tracing as soon as a positive patient is identified. Through contact tracing, probable cases are identified. A “probable” case is defined as a close contact of a confirmed positive who is symptomatic.

As the state and counties begin to ease restrictions, many healthcare agencies and businesses will continue to require some type of face covering.

To stop community spread, it’s important to stay 6-feet away from people you are not housed with, send only one person to the grocery store, and stay home if possible. Don’t touch your T-zone – eyes, nose, and mouth. Cover your cough – cough and sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue, NOT in your hands. Wear a face covering.

If you have questions about travel, lodging, food, or other issues related to COVID-19, call Sweetwater311 at 307-212-5440. If you have a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough, call your provider; call the MHSC COVID-19 Nurse Triage Line at 307-522-8523, or call Castle Rock Medical Center at 307-872-4500 to discuss COVID-19 symptoms.

More health and community updates can be found at sweetwatermemorial.com, sweetwater311.org, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.