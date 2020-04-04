COVID-19 state total climbs to 166

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 4, 2020) — Wyoming saw another rise in the state’s reported cases of coronavirus COVID-19. According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WHD), as of 5 p.m. Friday, Wyoming had 166 confirmed cases, an increase of 13 from Thursday’s total.

Laramie County reported three new cases and leads the state with 40 total cases. Teton County also gained three new cases to increase their total to 32. Lincoln County recorded their first confirmed case on Friday increasing the number of Wyoming counties with recorded cases to 17 of 23. Sweetwater County remained at three cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 17 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported Friday: Albany (4, +1), Campbell (6, -), Carbon (4, +1), Converse (3, -), Fremont (27, +1), Goshen (2, +1), Johnson (8, -), Laramie (40, +3), Lincoln (1, +1), Natrona (21, +2), Park (1, -), Sheridan (10, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (3, -), Teton (32, +3), Uinta (1, -), and Washakie (2, -).

The WHD is reporting that as of 5 p.m. Friday, 2,940 tests had been completed in the state. The agency is also reporting 37 recoveries of the disease.

Wyoming statistics show 36.8 of the reported cases are between the ages of 50-69. The largest increase in cases has come in the 19-49 age group which now totals 31.7% of all reported cases.