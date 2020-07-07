COVID-19 up 37 statewide as Sweetwater goes over 100 reports

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 7, 2020) — Thirty-seven new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website, six of those new reports coming from Sweetwater County. Wyoming’s total case count is now 1,349, while Sweetwater County has passed the century mark with 103, 23 of those in July.

Advertisement

Also on Monday, the Rock Springs Police Department was notified that two of their officers have tested positive for COVID-19. Both were reported to be recovering and are not hospitalized. The employees were directed to self-isolate and will be quarantined during the 14-day incubation period. The origin of how the officers contracted the virus is under investigation. (See related story here)

Monday’s WDH new cases were spread out over nine of the state’s counties. Natrona County topped the new case list with eight, followed by Sweetwater County’s six. Uinta, Laramie, and Teton counties tallied five each. New cases were also reported in Albany, Campbell, Lincoln, and Park counties.

The state probable case count is listed at 326 with recoveries taking a substantial jump to 974, an improvement of 55 from Sunday’s count. Wyoming’s testing numbers rose by 307 Monday and now total 50,345.

Advertisement

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Monday: Albany (35, +1), Big Horn (19, -), Campbell (61, +4), Carbon (15, -), Converse (16, -), Crook (7, -), Fremont (328, -), Goshen (6, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (16, -), Laramie (189, +5), Lincoln (31, +1), Natrona (130, +8), Niobrara (1, -), Park (58, +3), Platte (3, -), Sheridan (19, -), Sublette (3, -), Sweetwater (103, +6), Teton (113, +5), Uinta (152, +5), Washakie (34, -), and Weston (1, -1).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Monday: Albany (3), Big Horn (4), Campbell (13), Carbon (11), Converse (11), Fremont (42), Goshen (2), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (103), Lincoln (5), Natrona (19), Niobrara (1), Park (8), Platte (1), Sheridan (8), Sublette (3), Sweetwater (10), Teton (32), Uinta (38), and Washakie (5).