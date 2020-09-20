COVID-19 update for September 20, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 20, 2020) — Sunday’s report showed a total of 4,124 laboratory-confirmed cases, 747 probable cases, and 49 COVID-19 related deaths for the state of Wyoming.

Currently, Sweetwater County has a total number of 305 cases with one new case in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases in Sweetwater County is 5.

The first number is the total number of cases for each county. The second number is the total number of probable cases for each county.

Albany: 309 (55)

Big Horn: 46 (5)

Campbell: 211 (33)

Carbon: 185 (29)

Converse: 69 (28)

Crook: 28 (6)

Fremont: 589 (71)

Goshen: 65 (10)

Hot Springs: 32 (5)

Johnson: 24 (6)

Laramie: 490 (157)

Lincoln: 111 (31)

Natrona: 369 (76)

Niobrara: 1 (2)

Park: 186 (16)

Platte: 14 (6)

Sheridan: 175 (67)

Sublette: 55 (18)

Sweetwater: 305 (18)

Teton: 465 (33)

Uinta: 274 (60)

Washakie: 104 (9)

Weston: 17 (6)