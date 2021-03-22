COVID-19 vaccine available for everyone 16 years old and older

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 22, 2021) – People 16 years old and older are allowed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to public health professionals.

People falling under the Phase 1A, Phase 1B and Phase 1C categories is no longer a requirement.

Individuals 16 years old and older can receive the Pfizer vaccines, while people must be at least 18 years old to receive the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

According to County Public Health Director Kim Lionberger, there’s no timetable for children under the age of 16 getting vaccinated. She said that some health professionals are aiming for the fall season. “Trials are going on now,” she said.

Lionberger also said that on April 12, everyone in the state 16 years old and older can get the vaccine.

So far, in Sweetwater County, there have been about 11,000 first-dose vaccinations administered. There has been no word on if the vaccination will become yearly, similar to the flu shot.

In the state of Wyoming, the positivity rate is about 1.5%. However, in Sweetwater County, the positivity rate is 3.6%.

Sweetwater and Teton counties have the highest positivity rate.

Sweetwater County remains in the “Orange Zone,” which is a moderate-high transmission level.

Due to the county remaining in the “Orange Zone,” students in the county will still be required to wear masks to school. Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees have already stated that they will follow what the state recommends.

School districts can not apply for a variance of the mask mandate until the community is in the “Green Zone,” which is low transmission level.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon did acknowledge that graduations and spring events will look “a whole lot different than they did last year.”