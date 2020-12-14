COVID-19 vaccines coming to Sweetwater County next week, public health reports

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 14, 2020) – During a COVID-19 Zoom meeting with elected officials on Monday, Sweetwater County Public Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon said 75-80% of the population will have to become immune to COVID-19, whether through vaccination or previous infections, in order to get back to normal.

Stachon also noted that the community could get back to a sense of normalcy midway through 2021.

Batches of 975 of the Phizer vaccine should be on its way to Sweetwater County by next week. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, there will be 1,100 doses shipped to the county by next week and 1,600 by the end of the month, according to Stachon.

Public Health Director Kim Lionberger said that those are just rough numbers and nothing set in stone. She also said the vaccine is not mandatory at this time.

Stachon said that she finds it hard to believe that a person can get a disease, like pulmonary fibrosis, by wearing a mask.

“There’s a long history of wearing masks in hospitals and operating rooms,” she said. “Our hope is that people are considerate of one another and will (wear a face covering). It’s the polite, caring thing to do.”

Stachon reported that there have been 2,460 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases and 16 deaths in Sweetwater County.

Lionberger said there were two deaths in July, one in October, nine in November and four so far in the month of December. She said they’re still waiting for the official death certificate on two more that will confirm if COVID-19 either caused or contributed to the death.

To clarify the statewide health orders, Rock Springs Chief of Police Dwane Pacheco said that it’s important to note that business, such as restaurants and bars, do not have to close at 10 p.m.

Patrons at those businesses are not allowed to consume anything past 10 p.m., he said. People can still sit and socialize, but the business is not allowed serve food or drinks.

The public is free to ask questions or voice concerns to the public health by emailing [email protected]