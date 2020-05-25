State COVID-19 confirmed cases court increases by 23 on Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 25, 2020) — On Saturday no new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site. On Sunday, 23 new cases, in seven different counties were reported. Wyoming’s total now sits at 638.

The biggest increase came from Washakie County were 11 new confirmed were reported Sunday. On March 17, the WDH reported nine cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among residents and staff of a long-term care facility in Worland. Testing of all staff members and residents began immediately. It is uncertain if the 11 new confirmed cases in Washakie County come from this long-term health facility.

Other new cases were reported in Albany (3) Big Horn (1), Fremont (2), Hot Springs (1), Johnson (2), and Natrona (3) counties.

According to the WDH web site, the state’s probable case number increased slightly to 200 (+2) Sunday. The state number of recovered cases increased by 19 to 575.

Here is a breakdown of the 22 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Sunday’s postings: Albany (17, +3), Big Horn (3, +1), Campbell (17,-), Carbon (9, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (218, +2), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (8, +1), Johnson (14, +2), Laramie (121,-), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (57, +3), Niobrara (1, -), Park (2, -), Platte (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (17, -), Teton (69, -), Uinta (9, -1), and Washakie (28, +11).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Sunday: Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Carbon (7), Converse (10), Fremont (30), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (61), Lincoln (4), Natrona (14), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (3), and Washakie (4).