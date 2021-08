COVID-19 News Update: August 19, 2021

August 19, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health. New updates are posted every day at 3 p.m.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES

Total number of variant cases (Delta) in Sweetwater County: 64

Total number of variant cases (All) in Wyoming: 2,020

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 15

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 234

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 179

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,969

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

HOSPITALIZATION INFORMATION

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 130

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 5

VACCINATION INFORMATION

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 423,546

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 192,089

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 17,323

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

TRANSMISSION INFORMATION

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

IMPORTANT LINKS

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools – CLICK HERE to see the new CDC Guidance for K-12.

Funeral Expenses (There is funding from FEMA for funeral cost assistance) – CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

News from OSHA Guidelines:

Guidance (OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.

(OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE. News Release (OSHA issuing an emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers from the coronavirus.) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.