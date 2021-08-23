COVID-19 News Update: August 23, 2021

August 23, 2021
The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health. New updates are posted every day at 3 p.m.
(LARAMIE, WYOMING – August 23, 2021) – A total of 42 University of Wyoming students and employees so far have tested positive for COVID-19 in required testing to start the fall semester, with a test positivity rate of 1.19 percent. More on this story can be found HERE.
TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES
Total number of variant cases (Delta) in Sweetwater County: 64
Total number of variant cases (All) in Wyoming: 2,024
New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 51
Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 724
The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 133
The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 2,099
HOSPITALIZATION INFORMATION
Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 140 (8/20/21)
Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 3 (8/20/21)
VACCINATION INFORMATION
First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 425,501
Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 191,502
One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 17,543
IMPORTANT LINKS
COVID-19 Booster Shots – More information can be found HERE.
FDA fully approves 1st Covid-19 vaccine – For more information, click HERE.
The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.
Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools – CLICK HERE to see the new CDC Guidance for K-12.
Funeral Expenses (There is funding from FEMA for funeral cost assistance) – CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.
News from OSHA Guidelines:
- Guidance (OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.
- News Release (OSHA issuing an emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers from the coronavirus.) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.