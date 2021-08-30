COVID-19 News Update: August 30, 2021

August 30, 2021
The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health. New updates are posted every day at 3 p.m.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 30, 2021) – Elective surgeries at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County are canceled until further notice as a result of an overwhelming influx of COVID-19 positive patients. In addition, the hospital, its clinics, and the emergency room have no rapid COVID-19 tests to offer. The tests are in short supply nationwide as a result of the increase in cases. FOR MORE ON THIS STORY, CLICK HERE.
TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES
Total number of variant cases (Delta) in Sweetwater County: 68
Total number of variant cases (All) in Wyoming: 2,264
New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 133
Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 1,042
The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 239
The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 2,749
HOSPITALIZATION INFORMATION
Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 195
Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 9
VACCINATION INFORMATION
First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 432,746
Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 193,116
Third Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 2,705
One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 17,828
IMPORTANT LINKS
COVID-19 Booster Shots – More information can be found HERE.
FDA fully approves 1st Covid-19 vaccine – For more information, click HERE.
The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.
Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools – CLICK HERE to see the new CDC Guidance for K-12.
Funeral Expenses (There is funding from FEMA for funeral cost assistance) – CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.
News from OSHA Guidelines:
- Guidance (OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.
- News Release (OSHA issuing an emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers from the coronavirus.) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.