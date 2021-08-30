COVID-19 News Update: August 30, 2021

August 30, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health. New updates are posted every day at 3 p.m.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 30, 2021) – Elective surgeries at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County are canceled until further notice as a result of an overwhelming influx of COVID-19 positive patients. In addition, the hospital, its clinics, and the emergency room have no rapid COVID-19 tests to offer. The tests are in short supply nationwide as a result of the increase in cases. FOR MORE ON THIS STORY, CLICK HERE.

TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES

Total number of variant cases (Delta) in Sweetwater County: 68

Total number of variant cases (All) in Wyoming: 2,264

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 133

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 1,042

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 239

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 2,749

HOSPITALIZATION INFORMATION

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 195

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 9

VACCINATION INFORMATION

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 432,746

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 193,116

Third Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 2,705

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 17,828

IMPORTANT LINKS

COVID-19 Booster Shots – More information can be found HERE.

FDA fully approves 1st Covid-19 vaccine – For more information, click HERE.

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools – CLICK HERE to see the new CDC Guidance for K-12.

Funeral Expenses (There is funding from FEMA for funeral cost assistance) – CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

News from OSHA Guidelines:

Guidance (OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.

(OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE. News Release (OSHA issuing an emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers from the coronavirus.) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.