COVID-19 News Update: December 1, 2021

December 1, 2021

Worldwide — First confirmed case of Omicron Variant has been detected in the United States. According to the CDC, “The California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health have confirmed that a recent case of COVID-19 among an individual in California was caused by the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529). The individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22, 2021. The individual had mild symptoms that are improving, is self-quarantining, and has been since testing positive. All close contacts have been contacted and have tested negative… Despite the detection of Omicron, Delta remains the predominant strain in the United States.”.

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health. New updates are posted every day at 3 p.m.

TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 4

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 110

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 55

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 983

Total number of variant cases (Delta) in Sweetwater County: 382

Total number of variant cases (All) in Wyoming: 6,778

HOSPITALIZATION INFORMATION

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 122

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 0

VACCINATION INFORMATION

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 254,006

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 225,473

Third Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 66,552

Pediatric Doses Administered Statewide: 4,215

First Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 21,206

Second Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 779

Total Doses Administered: 572,231

IMPORTANT LINKS

COVID-19 Booster Shots – More information can be found HERE.

FDA fully approves 1st Covid-19 vaccine – For more information, click HERE.

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools – CLICK HERE to see the new CDC Guidance for K-12.

Funeral Expenses (There is funding from FEMA for funeral cost assistance) – CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

News from OSHA Guidelines:

Guidance (OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.

News Release (OSHA issuing an emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers from the coronavirus.) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.