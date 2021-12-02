COVID-19 News Update: December 2, 2021

December 2, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A message from Sweetwater Public Health, “The new Omicron variant has been detected in 24 countries including two states in the US. Both identified cases in the US have been mild. Right now, we have limited knowledge about the potential impact. Scientists expect to know more over the next week about how quickly the new variant spreads and how severe it might be. We will update, as information is available”.

The FDA narrowly endorsed an anti-viral medication called Molnupiravir for the treatment of COVID-19 on 11/30/2021. It still must go through further approval but if it becomes available, supplies would be limited for some time.

Current #’s: As of 12/02/2021, Sweetwater County is at 4.6% Test Percent Positivity. There are 101 confirmed deaths to date. We are aware of a number of additional deaths but Vital Statistics is currently lagging 1-2 months behind in reporting.

Weekly Positive Cases of COVID-19 Sweetwater County

11/21/2021-11/27/2021: 55 09/12/2021-09/18/2021: 285

11/14/2021-11/20/2021: 74 09/05/2021-09/11/2021: 276

11/07/2021-11/13/2021: 210 08/29/2021-09/04/2021: 258

10/31/2021-11/06/2021: 98 08/22/2021-08/28/2021: 206

10/24/2021-10/30/2021: 133 08/15/2021-08/21/2021: 149

10/17/2021-10/23/2021: 136 08/08/2021-08/14/2021: 90

10/10/2021-10/16/2021: 121 08/01/2021-08/07/2021: 45

10/03/2021-10/09/2021: 154 07/25/2021-07/31/2021: 51

09/26/2021-10/02/2021: 198 07/18/2021-07/24/2021: 47

09/19/2021-09/25/2021: 287 07/11/2021-07/17/2021: 32

Vaccinations: As of 11/29/2021 there are 17,051 (40.27%) fully vaccinated individuals in Sweetwater County. Booster doses for everyone 18+ have been approved and are recommended.

Ages 5+ Pfizer Friday COVID-19 Vaccinations in our office, 333 Broadway, Rock Springs: 12/10 & 12/17 from 11:00 am to 4 pm – walk-ins.

Ages 12+ COVID-19 Vaccinations in our office, 333 Broadway, Rock Springs: Walk-in clinics M-F from 9-10 am. Call (307) 922-5390 to schedule an afternoon appt.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County: MHSC experienced a significant decrease in the number of COVID-19 patients in November.

During the first half of the month, the number of COVID-19 positive inpatients included anywhere from four to eight daily. Beginning Nov. 15, MHSC rarely had more than one or two COVID-19 positive inpatients. In fact, during the latter part of the month, the hospital experienced six days with zero COVID-19 positive inpatients. Four of those days were consecutive for zero inpatients around the Thanksgiving holiday. MHSC continues to face a nursing and clinical care staff shortage. Fewer COVID-19 inpatients on the medical/surgical floor, ICU and in the Obstetrics Department has helped with scheduling.

DRIVE-THRU: MHSC continues to offer its vaccine & booster drive-thru from 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. The swab clinic drive-thru continues to be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Western Wyoming Community College: There are 3 new confirmed positive cases as of 11/29/2021 and 5 total active cases with a total recovery of 72 for the fall semester.

For the full report, please click HERE.

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health. New updates are posted every day at 3 p.m.

TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 6

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 248

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 50

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,021

Total number of variant cases (Delta) in Sweetwater County: 398

Total number of variant cases (All) in Wyoming: 6,953

HOSPITALIZATION INFORMATION (December 1, 2021)

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 122

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 0

VACCINATION INFORMATION

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 254,360

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 225,584

Third Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 68,073

Pediatric Doses (1st & 2nd) Administered Statewide: 4,720

First Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 21,269

Second Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 811

Total Doses Administered: 574,842

TRANSMISSION LEVELS

IMPORTANT LINKS

COVID-19 Booster Shots – More information can be found HERE.

FDA fully approves 1st Covid-19 vaccine – For more information, click HERE.

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools – CLICK HERE to see the new CDC Guidance for K-12.

Funeral Expenses (There is funding from FEMA for funeral cost assistance) – CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

News from OSHA Guidelines:

Guidance (OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.

(OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE. News Release (OSHA issuing an emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers from the coronavirus.) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.