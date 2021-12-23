COVID-19 News Update: December 23, 2021

December 23, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County District Board of Health’s weekly update states that “Omicron has been detected in the majority of U.S. states. The Omicron variant is increasing and modeling of genomic surveillance predicts that Omicron will become the most common variant nationally by December 25, 2021”.

According to the CDC, data also shows that vaccinated people who receive a booster dose or vaccinated people who were previously infected are likely to have strong protection against Omicron. Getting vaccinated is key to preventing Omicron infections. More data is needed to know if Omicron infections, and especially reinfections and breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated, cause more severe illness or death than infections with other variants. Current vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths due to infection with the Omicron variant.

Current #’s: As of 12/22/2021, Sweetwater County is at 4.5% Test Percent Positivity, up from 3.8% last week. Overall, Sweetwater County is in the Yellow Zone and Moderate Transmission Levels. There are 107 confirmed deaths to date.

Weekly Positive Cases of COVID-19 Sweetwater County

12/12/2021-12/18/2021: 39 09/19/2021-09/25/2021: 287

12/05/2021-12/11/2021: 43 09/12/2021-09/18/2021: 285

11/28/2021-12/04/2021: 60 09/05/2021-09/11/2021: 276

11/21/2021-11/27/2021: 55 08/29/2021-09/04/2021: 258

11/14/2021-11/20/2021: 74 08/22/2021-08/28/2021: 206

11/07/2021-11/13/2021: 210 08/15/2021-08/21/2021: 149

10/31/2021-11/06/2021: 98 08/08/2021-08/14/2021: 90

10/24/2021-10/30/2021: 133 08/01/2021-08/07/2021: 45

10/17/2021-10/23/2021: 136 07/25/2021-07/31/2021: 51

10/10/2021-10/16/2021: 121 07/18/2021-07/24/2021: 47

10/03/2021-10/09/2021: 154 07/11/2021-07/17/2021: 32

09/26/2021-10/02/2021: 198 07/04/2021-07/10/2021: 34

Vaccinations: As of 12/20/2021 there are 17,503 (1.34%) fully vaccinated individuals in Sweetwater County. Booster doses for everyone 18+ have been approved and are recommended.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County: MHSC continues to see a decrease in the number of COVID-19 inpatients, but is preparing for an increase due to holiday gatherings and Omicron surge that is trending nationwide. DRIVE-THRU: MHSC continues to offer its vaccine & booster drive-thru from 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. The swab clinic drive-thru continues to be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The swab clinic will be closed on Christmas, Saturday, December 25 and New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1.

Western Wyoming Community College: Currently there are no reports. Face coverings are strongly recommended for all other areas where social distancing cannot occur. We continue to support vaccination, regular and ongoing testing and isolation when symptoms or exposure occur.

You can find the full report HERE.

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health. New updates are posted every day at 3 p.m.

TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 6

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 151

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 49

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 854

Total number of variant cases (Delta) in Sweetwater County: 464

Total number of variant cases (Omicron) in Wyoming: 4

Total number of variant cases (All) in Wyoming: 8,074

HOSPITALIZATION INFORMATION (December 22, 2021)

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 80

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 2

VACCINATION INFORMATION (December 22, 2021)

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 259,131

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 230,661

Third Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 87,207

Pediatric Doses (1st & 2nd) Administered Statewide: 8,882

First Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 21,787

Second Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 1,147

Total Doses Administered: 608,815

