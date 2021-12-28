COVID-19 News Update: December 28, 2021

December 28, 2021

Center of Disease Control and Prevention — According to the CDC, new updates allow shortening recommended isolation and quarantine period for the general population.

Given what we currently know about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to 5 days, if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others. The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after. Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for 5 days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others.

The following is attributable to CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky: “The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society. CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses. These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives. Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather.”If You Test Positive for COVID-19 (Isolate)

Everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Stay home for 5 days.

If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after 5 days, you can leave your house.

Continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days.

If you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever resolves.

If You Were Exposed to Someone with COVID-19 (Quarantine)

If you: Have been boosted OR Completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last 6 months OR Completed the primary series of J&J vaccine within the last 2 months

Wear a mask around others for 10 days.

Test on day 5, if possible.

If you develop symptoms get a test and stay home.

If you:

Completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over 6 months ago and are not boosted OR Completed the primary series of J&J over 2 months ago and are not boosted OR Are unvaccinated

Stay home for 5 days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days.

If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days.

Test on day 5 if possible.

If you develop symptoms get a test and stay home

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health. New updates are posted every day at 3 p.m.

TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 5

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 218

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 51

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 980

Total number of variant cases (Delta) in Sweetwater County: 466

Total number of variant cases (Omicron) in Wyoming: 4

Total number of variant cases (All) in Wyoming: 8,228

HOSPITALIZATION INFORMATION (December 27, 2021)

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 65

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 2

VACCINATION INFORMATION

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 259,640

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 231,576

Third Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 90,712

Pediatric Doses (1st & 2nd) Administered Statewide: 9,453

First Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 21,787

Second Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 1,194

Total Doses Administered: 614,362

TRANSMISSION INDICATOR

IMPORTANT LINKS

Omicron Variant found in Wyoming – More information can be found HERE.

COVID-19 Booster Shots – More information can be found HERE.

FDA fully approves 1st Covid-19 vaccine – For more information, click HERE.

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools – CLICK HERE to see the new CDC Guidance for K-12.

Funeral Expenses (There is funding from FEMA for funeral cost assistance) – CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

News from OSHA Guidelines:

Guidance (OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.

(OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE. News Release (OSHA issuing an emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers from the coronavirus.) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.