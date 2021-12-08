COVID-19 News Update: December 8, 2021

December 8, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health. New updates are posted every day at 3 p.m.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 7

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 158

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 52

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,076

Total number of variant cases (Delta) in Sweetwater County: 416

Total number of variant cases (All) in Wyoming: 7,094

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

﻿

HOSPITALIZATION INFORMATION (December 7, 2021)

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 115

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 0

VACCINATION INFORMATION

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 255,964

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 227,187

Third Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 74,264

Pediatric Doses (1st & 2nd) Administered Statewide: 6,259

First Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 21,430

Second Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 934

Total Doses Administered: 586,038

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

IMPORTANT LINKS

COVID-19 Booster Shots – More information can be found HERE.

FDA fully approves 1st Covid-19 vaccine – For more information, click HERE.

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools – CLICK HERE to see the new CDC Guidance for K-12.

Funeral Expenses (There is funding from FEMA for funeral cost assistance) – CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

News from OSHA Guidelines:

Guidance (OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.

(OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE. News Release (OSHA issuing an emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers from the coronavirus.) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.