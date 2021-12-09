COVID-19 News Update: December 9, 2021





December 9, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Public Health’s weekly report talks about how “the Omicron has been detected in 21 states including Nebraska, Utah, and Colorado that border Wyoming.”

What is known about Omicron:

Infection and Spread

How easily does Omicron spread? The Omicron variant likely will spread more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and how easily Omicron spreads compared to Delta remains unknown. CDC expects that anyone with Omicron infection can spread the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or don’t have symptoms.

The Omicron variant likely will spread more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and how easily Omicron spreads compared to Delta remains unknown. CDC expects that anyone with Omicron infection can spread the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or don’t have symptoms. Will Omicron cause more severe illness? More data are needed to know if Omicron infections, and especially reinfections and breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated, cause more severe illness or death than infection with other variants.

More data are needed to know if Omicron infections, and especially reinfections and breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated, cause more severe illness or death than infection with other variants. Will vaccines work against Omicron? Current vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths due to infection with the Omicron variant. However, breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated are likely to occur. With other variants, like Delta, vaccines have remained effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. The recent emergence of Omicron further emphasizes the importance of vaccination and boosters.

Current vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths due to infection with the Omicron variant. However, breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated are likely to occur. With other variants, like Delta, vaccines have remained effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. The recent emergence of Omicron further emphasizes the importance of vaccination and boosters. Will treatments work against Omicron? Scientists are working to determine how well existing treatments for COVID-19 work. Based on the changed genetic make-up of Omicron, some treatments are likely to remain effective while others may be less effective.

We have the Tools to Fight Omicron:

Vaccines remain the best public health measure to protect people from COVID-19, slow transmission, and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging.

Masks offer protection against all variants.

Tests can tell you if you are currently infected with COVID-19. Two types of tests are used to test for current infection: nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) and antigen tests.

Until we know more about the risk of Omicron, it is important to use all tools available to protect yourself and others.

Current #’s: As of 12/9/2021, Sweetwater County is at 4.4% Test Percent Positivity, down from 4.6% last week. Overall, Sweetwater County is in the Yellow Zone and Moderate Transmission Levels. There are 103 confirmed deaths to date. We are aware of a number of additional deaths but Vital Statistics is currently lagging 1-2 months behind in reporting.

Weekly Positive Cases of COVID-19 Sweetwater County:

11/28/2021-12/04/2021 60 09/12/2021-09/18/2021: 285

11/21/2021-11/27/2021: 55 09/05/2021-09/11/2021: 276

11/14/2021-11/20/2021: 74 08/29/2021-09/04/2021: 258

11/07/2021-11/13/2021: 210 08/22/2021-08/28/2021: 206

10/31/2021-11/06/2021: 98 08/15/2021-08/21/2021: 149

10/24/2021-10/30/2021: 133 08/08/2021-08/14/2021: 90

10/17/2021-10/23/2021: 136 08/01/2021-08/07/2021: 45

10/10/2021-10/16/2021: 121 07/25/2021-07/31/2021: 51

10/03/2021-10/09/2021: 154 07/18/2021-07/24/2021: 47

09/26/2021-10/02/2021: 198 07/11/2021-07/17/2021: 32

09/19/2021-09/25/2021: 287 07/04/2021-07/10/2021: 34

Vaccinations: As of 12/6/2021 there are 17,188 (40.59%) fully vaccinated individuals in Sweetwater County.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County: By the last couple of weeks in November, MHSC experienced a significant decrease in the number of COVID-19 inpatients. That trend has continued through December. So far in December, MHSC has only recorded one day with a single inpatient with COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 patients in the Emergency Room also has decreased. These changes have helped immensely with nurse staffing in all patient care areas.

DRIVE-THRU: MHSC continues to offer its vaccine & booster drive-thru from 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. The swab clinic drive-thru continues to be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The swab clinic will close early – at 2 p.m. – Friday, Dec. 10 to prepare for the drive-thru Christmas Cruising event.

Western Wyoming Community College: There are 0 new confirmed positive cases, with 4 total active cases. 76 total recovered cases for the fall 2021 semester.

Click HERE to see the full report.

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health. New updates are posted every day at 3 p.m.

TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 9

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 130

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 61

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,086

Total number of variant cases (Delta) in Sweetwater County: 416

Total number of variant cases (All) in Wyoming: 7,094

﻿

HOSPITALIZATION INFORMATION (December 8, 2021)

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 111

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 0

VACCINATION INFORMATION

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 256,563

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 227,847

Third Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 76,506

Pediatric Doses (1st & 2nd) Administered Statewide: 6,676

First Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 21,517

Second Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 967

Total Doses Administered: 590,076

TRANSMISSION INDICATORS

IMPORTANT LINKS

COVID-19 Booster Shots – More information can be found HERE.

FDA fully approves 1st Covid-19 vaccine – For more information, click HERE.

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools – CLICK HERE to see the new CDC Guidance for K-12.

Funeral Expenses (There is funding from FEMA for funeral cost assistance) – CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

News from OSHA Guidelines:

Guidance (OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.

(OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE. News Release (OSHA issuing an emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers from the coronavirus.) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.