COVID-19 News Update: January 10, 2022

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Numbers for positive cases have spiked over the last week. According to a Facebook post from the Sweetwater County Public Health, “Sweetwater County’s new positive cases had a 212% increase from last week.” The numbers from the previous week, Dec. 26, 2021 through Jan. 1, 2022 was at 62. This week, Jan. 2 through Jan 8, 2022 are now at 194.
The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health. New updates are posted every day at 3 p.m.
TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES
New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 66
Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 1,364
The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 121
The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 2,427
Total number of variant cases (Delta) in Sweetwater County: 489
Total number of variant cases (Omicron) in Wyoming: 25
Total number of variant cases (All) in Wyoming: 8,441
HOSPITALIZATION INFORMATION (December 6, 2022)
Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 73
Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 4
VACCINATION INFORMATION (December 7, 2022)
First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 261,539
Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 233,143
Third Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 95,713
Pediatric Doses (1st & 2nd) Administered Statewide: 10,750
First Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 21,880
Second Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 1,263
Total Doses Administered: 624,288
