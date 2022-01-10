COVID-19 News Update: January 10, 2022

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Numbers for positive cases have spiked over the last week. According to a Facebook post from the Sweetwater County Public Health, “Sweetwater County’s new positive cases had a 212% increase from last week.” The numbers from the previous week, Dec. 26, 2021 through Jan. 1, 2022 was at 62. This week, Jan. 2 through Jan 8, 2022 are now at 194.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health. New updates are posted every day at 3 p.m.

TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 66

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 1,364

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 121

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 2,427

Total number of variant cases (Delta) in Sweetwater County: 489

Total number of variant cases (Omicron) in Wyoming: 25

Total number of variant cases (All) in Wyoming: 8,441

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

HOSPITALIZATION INFORMATION (December 6, 2022)

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 73

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 4

VACCINATION INFORMATION (December 7, 2022)

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 261,539

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 233,143

Third Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 95,713

Pediatric Doses (1st & 2nd) Administered Statewide: 10,750

First Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 21,880

Second Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 1,263

Total Doses Administered: 624,288

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

IMPORTANT LINKS

Omicron Variant found in Wyoming – More information can be found HERE.

COVID-19 Booster Shots – More information can be found HERE.

FDA fully approves 1st Covid-19 vaccine – For more information, click HERE.

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools – CLICK HERE to see the new CDC Guidance for K-12.

Funeral Expenses (There is funding from FEMA for funeral cost assistance) – CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

News from OSHA Guidelines:

Guidance (OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.

(OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE. News Release (OSHA issuing an emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers from the coronavirus.) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.