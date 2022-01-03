COVID-19 News Update: January 3, 2022

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health. New updates are posted every day at 3 p.m.
TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES
New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 24
Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 800
The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 29
The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 969
Total number of variant cases (Delta) in Sweetwater County: 466
Total number of variant cases (Omicron) in Wyoming: 6
Total number of variant cases (All) in Wyoming: 8,230
HOSPITALIZATION INFORMATION
Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 56
Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 3
VACCINATION INFORMATION
First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 260,8444
Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 232,630
Third Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 94,019
Pediatric Doses (1st & 2nd) Administered Statewide: 10,085
First Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 21,836
Second Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 1,232
Total Doses Administered: 620,646
IMPORTANT LINKS
Omicron Variant found in Wyoming – More information can be found HERE.
COVID-19 Booster Shots – More information can be found HERE.
FDA fully approves 1st Covid-19 vaccine – For more information, click HERE.
The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.
Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools – CLICK HERE to see the new CDC Guidance for K-12.
Funeral Expenses (There is funding from FEMA for funeral cost assistance) – CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.
News from OSHA Guidelines:
- Guidance (OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.
- News Release (OSHA issuing an emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers from the coronavirus.) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.