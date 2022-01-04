COVID-19 News Update: January 4, 2022

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Sweetwater School District Number One in partnership with Public Health will be offering a COVID19 vaccine clinic at Rock Springs High School in the cafeteria on Friday, January 7, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine is available for 5 years and up, and both Pfizer and Moderna boosters will be available. If you are interested and can commit to this day and time range, please fill out the information below. Please fill this form out for each individual wanting the vaccine for this day and time. This will be a walk-in clinic, no appointment is required. You can register HERE.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

From Sweetwater County Health, the CDC has updated recommendations for booster and additional doses.

If you received Pfizer Vaccine, the internal has been shortened from 6 months to 5 months. For moderately or severely immunocompromised children ages 5-11, they are recommending an additional primary dose 28 days after their second shot.

Additionally, there is an ACIP meeting planned for 1/5/2021 to discuss booster doses for 12-15-year-olds.

For more information, please visit this LINK.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health. New updates are posted every day at 3 p.m.

TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 34

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 577

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 52

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,173

Total number of variant cases (Delta) in Sweetwater County: 489

Total number of variant cases (Omicron) in Wyoming: 25

Total number of variant cases (All) in Wyoming: 8,438

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

HOSPITALIZATION INFORMATION (December 2, 2022)

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 56

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 3

VACCINATION INFORMATION

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 260,911

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 232,654

Third Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 94,074

Pediatric Doses (1st & 2nd) Administered Statewide: 10,105

First Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 21,837

Second Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 1,232

Total Doses Administered: 620,813

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

IMPORTANT LINKS

Omicron Variant found in Wyoming – More information can be found HERE.

COVID-19 Booster Shots – More information can be found HERE.

FDA fully approves 1st Covid-19 vaccine – For more information, click HERE.

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools – CLICK HERE to see the new CDC Guidance for K-12.

Funeral Expenses (There is funding from FEMA for funeral cost assistance) – CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

News from OSHA Guidelines:

Guidance (OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.

(OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE. News Release (OSHA issuing an emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers from the coronavirus.) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.