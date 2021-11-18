COVID-19 News Update: November 18, 2021





November 18, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health. New updates are posted every day at 3 p.m.

TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 32

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 338

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 117

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,607

Total number of variant cases (Delta) in Sweetwater County: 382

Total number of variant cases (All) in Wyoming: 6,767

HOSPITALIZATION INFORMATION

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 148

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1

VACCINATION INFORMATION (October 17, 2021)

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 250,231

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 222,641

Third Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 53,960

Pediatric Doses Administered Statewide: 2,458

First Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 20,743

Second Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 547

Total Doses Administered: 550,580

TRANSMISSION INDICATORS

IMPORTANT LINKS

COVID-19 Booster Shots – More information can be found HERE.

FDA fully approves 1st Covid-19 vaccine – For more information, click HERE.

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools – CLICK HERE to see the new CDC Guidance for K-12.

Funeral Expenses (There is funding from FEMA for funeral cost assistance) – CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

News from OSHA Guidelines:

Guidance (OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.

(OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE. News Release (OSHA issuing an emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers from the coronavirus.) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.