COVID-19 News Update: November 19, 2021

November 19, 2021
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Sweetwater One reports 45 new positive COVID-19 cases during the last two weeks of school through November 19, 2021.
The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health. New updates are posted every day at 3 p.m.
TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES
New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 13
Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 169
The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 104
The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,498
Total number of variant cases (Delta) in Sweetwater County: 382
Total number of variant cases (All) in Wyoming: 6,767
HOSPITALIZATION INFORMATION
Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 147
Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 3
VACCINATION INFORMATION
First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 250,965
Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 223,170
Third Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 56,465
Pediatric Doses Administered Statewide: 2,695
First Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 20,833
Second Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 603
Total Doses Administered: 554,731
TRANSMISSION INDICATORS
IMPORTANT LINKS
COVID-19 Booster Shots – More information can be found HERE.
FDA fully approves 1st Covid-19 vaccine – For more information, click HERE.
The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.
Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools – CLICK HERE to see the new CDC Guidance for K-12.
Funeral Expenses (There is funding from FEMA for funeral cost assistance) – CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.
News from OSHA Guidelines:
- Guidance (OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.
- News Release (OSHA issuing an emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers from the coronavirus.) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.
