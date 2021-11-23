COVID-19 News Update: November 23, 2021





November 23, 2021

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Drive-Thru Vaccine Clinic will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, November 24 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The vaccine clinic will resume regular drive-thru hours the following week: 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday & Wednesday. NOTICE: MHSC’s swab clinic will remain open November 24 and will be closed Thursday, November 25.

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health. New updates are posted every day at 3 p.m.

TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 10

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 150

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 84

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,253

Total number of variant cases (Delta) in Sweetwater County: 382

Total number of variant cases (All) in Wyoming: 6,777

HOSPITALIZATION INFORMATION (November 22, 2021)

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 132

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 2

VACCINATION INFORMATION (November 22, 2021)

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 251,934

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 223,998

Third Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 60,129

Pediatric Doses Administered Statewide: 3,375

First Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 20,945

Second Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 682

Total Doses Administered: 561,063

IMPORTANT LINKS

COVID-19 Booster Shots – More information can be found HERE.

FDA fully approves 1st Covid-19 vaccine – For more information, click HERE.

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools – CLICK HERE to see the new CDC Guidance for K-12.

Funeral Expenses (There is funding from FEMA for funeral cost assistance) – CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

News from OSHA Guidelines:

Guidance (OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.

(OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE. News Release (OSHA issuing an emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers from the coronavirus.) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.