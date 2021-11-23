COVID-19 News Update: November 23, 2021

November 23, 2021
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Drive-Thru Vaccine Clinic will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, November 24 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The vaccine clinic will resume regular drive-thru hours the following week: 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday & Wednesday. NOTICE: MHSC’s swab clinic will remain open November 24 and will be closed Thursday, November 25.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health. New updates are posted every day at 3 p.m.
TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES
New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 10
Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 150
The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 84
The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,253
Total number of variant cases (Delta) in Sweetwater County: 382
Total number of variant cases (All) in Wyoming: 6,777
Advertisement
Advertisement
HOSPITALIZATION INFORMATION (November 22, 2021)
Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 132
Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 2
VACCINATION INFORMATION (November 22, 2021)
First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 251,934
Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 223,998
Third Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 60,129
Pediatric Doses Administered Statewide: 3,375
First Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 20,945
Second Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 682
Total Doses Administered: 561,063
Advertisement
Advertisement
IMPORTANT LINKS
COVID-19 Booster Shots – More information can be found HERE.
FDA fully approves 1st Covid-19 vaccine – For more information, click HERE.
The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.
Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools – CLICK HERE to see the new CDC Guidance for K-12.
Funeral Expenses (There is funding from FEMA for funeral cost assistance) – CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.
News from OSHA Guidelines:
- Guidance (OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.
- News Release (OSHA issuing an emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers from the coronavirus.) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.
Advertisement
Advertisement