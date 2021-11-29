COVID-19 News Update: November 29, 2021

November 29, 2021

Sweetwater County Public Health — You can get your Flu and/or COVID-19 vaccine from 1-4 p.m. at the Events Complex tomorrow, 11/30/2021. If you can’t make it, the Sweetwater Public Health office has walk-in hours, which are Monday-Friday from 9-10 a.m., or call (307) 922-5390 to make an afternoon appointment.

Numbers for last week are have gone down:

Sweetwater County School District #1 — Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Friday, December 3, 2021. Sweetwater School District Number One in partnership with Public Health will be offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Rock Springs High School in the cafeteria on Friday, December 3, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine is available for 5 years and up, and both Pfizer and Moderna boosters will be available. If you are interested and can commit to this day and time range, please fill out the information below. Please fill this form out for each individual wanting the vaccine for this day and time. This will be a walk-in clinic, no appointment is required. PLEASE NOTE THAT IF THIS IS A FIRST SHOT, THE SECOND SHOT WILL NEED TO BE GIVEN AT SWEETWATER COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH, AS THREE WEEKS WILL BE DURING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT’S HOLIDAY BREAK. We will offer another clinic until January 2022.

To sign up for the clinic, please click HERE.

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health. New updates are posted every day at 3 p.m.

TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 36

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 432

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 51

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 889

Total number of variant cases (Delta) in Sweetwater County: 382

Total number of variant cases (All) in Wyoming: 6,777

HOSPITALIZATION INFORMATION (November 28, 2021)

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 131

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1

VACCINATION INFORMATION

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 253,584

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 225,132

Third Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 65,096

Pediatric Doses Administered Statewide: 3,919

First Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 21,157

Second Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 759

Total Doses Administered: 569,647

IMPORTANT LINKS

COVID-19 Booster Shots – More information can be found HERE.

FDA fully approves 1st Covid-19 vaccine – For more information, click HERE.

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools – CLICK HERE to see the new CDC Guidance for K-12.

Funeral Expenses (There is funding from FEMA for funeral cost assistance) – CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

News from OSHA Guidelines:

Guidance (OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.

(OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE. News Release (OSHA issuing an emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers from the coronavirus.) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.