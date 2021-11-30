COVID-19 News Update: November 30, 2021

November 30, 2021

Worldwide — The new Omicron COVID-19 variant has been a noticeable topic within the world today. According to the CDC, it has not yet been identified within the United States of America to date.

According to WHO, “On 26 November 2021, WHO designated the variant B.1.1.529 a variant of concern, named Omicron, on the advice of WHO’s Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE). This decision was based on the evidence presented to the TAG-VE that Omicron has several mutations that may have an impact on how it behaves, for example, on how easily it spreads or the severity of illness it causes.” For more information about this variant and others, please visit the World Health Organization website.

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health. New updates are posted every day at 3 p.m.

TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 8

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 157

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 51

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 903

Total number of variant cases (Delta) in Sweetwater County: 382

Total number of variant cases (All) in Wyoming: 6,778

HOSPITALIZATION INFORMATION (November 29, 2021)

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 126

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1

VACCINATION INFORMATION (November 29, 2021)

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 253,584

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 225,132

Third Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 65,096

Pediatric Doses Administered Statewide: 3,919

First Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 21,157

Second Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 759

Total Doses Administered: 569,647

IMPORTANT LINKS

COVID-19 Booster Shots – More information can be found HERE.

FDA fully approves 1st Covid-19 vaccine – For more information, click HERE.

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools – CLICK HERE to see the new CDC Guidance for K-12.

Funeral Expenses (There is funding from FEMA for funeral cost assistance) – CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

News from OSHA Guidelines:

Guidance (OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.

(OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE. News Release (OSHA issuing an emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers from the coronavirus.) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.