COVID-19 News Update: September 14, 2021

September 14, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health. New updates are posted every day at 3 p.m.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY (September 14, 2021) – Sweetwater County District Board of Health will be sending out a weekly COVID-19 update. In the update, the FDA is meeting on 9/17/2021 and then the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is meeting on 9/29/2021 to discuss an additional dose of COVID vaccine for everyone. This meeting may be earlier depending on the findings at the FDA meeting. At this time, only immunocompromised with specific conditions can receive a 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The state is contact tracing for Sweetwater County. Locally, they have hired a contact tracer to assist the School Districts.

Currently, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County had 15 Friday morning, including 10 covid-positive patients in ICU. More can be found out here.

The Drive-thru Vaccine Clinic added a second day. It now offers vaccines from 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday.

Western Wyoming Community College currently has in place a 30-day face-covering mandate through Friday, September 24.

Here is a link to the official update, school information about COVID-19, how to prevent the spread, and more.

TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 41

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 371

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 262

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 2,731

Total number of variant cases (Delta) in Sweetwater County: 74

Total number of variant cases (All) in Wyoming: 2,830

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

HOSPITALIZATION INFORMATION

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 212

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 8

VACCINATION INFORMATION

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 450,722

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 200,302

Third Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 2,411

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 18,672

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

TRANSMISSION INDICATORS

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

IMPORTANT LINKS

COVID-19 Booster Shots – More information can be found HERE.

FDA fully approves 1st Covid-19 vaccine – For more information, click HERE.

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools – CLICK HERE to see the new CDC Guidance for K-12.

Funeral Expenses (There is funding from FEMA for funeral cost assistance) – CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

News from OSHA Guidelines:

Guidance (OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.

(OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE. News Release (OSHA issuing an emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers from the coronavirus.) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.