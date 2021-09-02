COVID-19 News Update: September 2, 2021

September 2, 2021
The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health. New updates are posted every day at 3 p.m.
TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES
Total number of variant cases (Delta) in Sweetwater County: 70
Total number of variant cases (All) in Wyoming: 2,513
New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 31
Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 455
The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 244
The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 3,079
HOSPITALIZATION INFORMATION
Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 198 (9/1/2021)
Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 11 (9/1/2021)
VACCINATION INFORMATION
First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 439,254
Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 195,376
Third Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 3,154
One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 18,189
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 1, 2021) – The following locations have Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine in stock for 12 years and older.
- Public Health (307) 922-5390
- Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (307) 362-3711
- Castle Rock Medical Center (307) 872-4500
- K-Pack Pharmacy (307) 875-6722
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 1, 2021) – The following is a letter from the board members of the Sweetwater County District Board of Health to the community can be read HERE.
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 1, 2021) – Sweetwater County School District #2 remains committed to providing a safe learning environment for all of its students and staff. Throughout the last week, we have seen a growing number of positive cases reported in each of our schools resulting in numerous students needing to be quarantined. A message from the Sweetwater County School District #2 can be found HERE.
IMPORTANT LINKS
COVID-19 Booster Shots – More information can be found HERE.
FDA fully approves 1st Covid-19 vaccine – For more information, click HERE.
The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.
Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools – CLICK HERE to see the new CDC Guidance for K-12.
Funeral Expenses (There is funding from FEMA for funeral cost assistance) – CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.
News from OSHA Guidelines:
- Guidance (OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.
- News Release (OSHA issuing an emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers from the coronavirus.) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.