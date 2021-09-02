COVID-19 News Update: September 2, 2021

September 2, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health. New updates are posted every day at 3 p.m.

TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES

Total number of variant cases (Delta) in Sweetwater County: 70

Total number of variant cases (All) in Wyoming: 2,513

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 31

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 455

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 244

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 3,079

HOSPITALIZATION INFORMATION

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 198 (9/1/2021)

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 11 (9/1/2021)

VACCINATION INFORMATION

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 439,254

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 195,376

Third Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 3,154

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 18,189

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 1, 2021) – The following locations have Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine in stock for 12 years and older.

Public Health (307) 922-5390

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (307) 362-3711

Castle Rock Medical Center (307) 872-4500

K-Pack Pharmacy (307) 875-6722

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 1, 2021) – The following is a letter from the board members of the Sweetwater County District Board of Health to the community can be read HERE.

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 1, 2021) – Sweetwater County School District #2 remains committed to providing a safe learning environment for all of its students and staff. Throughout the last week, we have seen a growing number of positive cases reported in each of our schools resulting in numerous students needing to be quarantined. A message from the Sweetwater County School District #2 can be found HERE.

IMPORTANT LINKS

COVID-19 Booster Shots – More information can be found HERE.

FDA fully approves 1st Covid-19 vaccine – For more information, click HERE.

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools – CLICK HERE to see the new CDC Guidance for K-12.

Funeral Expenses (There is funding from FEMA for funeral cost assistance) – CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

News from OSHA Guidelines:

Guidance (OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.

(OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE. News Release (OSHA issuing an emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers from the coronavirus.) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.