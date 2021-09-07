COVID-19 News Update: September 7, 2021

September 7, 2021
The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health. New updates are posted every day at 3 p.m.
(ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING) September 4, 2021 — From Memorial Hosptial of Sweetwater County
The overwhelming increase in the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized has prompted Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County leadership to take more stringent precautions. Beginning immediately, no visitors will be allowed in the hospital until further notice, said Deb Sutton, MHSC public information officer. The only exception to the MHSC visitor policy is one visitor is allowed with patients in the Obstetrics Department. The hospital also will continue to postpone elective surgeries, considering emergent and urgent cases on a case-by-case basis. More information can be found HERE.
TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES
Total number of variant cases (Delta) in Sweetwater County: 74
Total number of variant cases (All) in Wyoming: 2,729
New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 134
Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 1,011
The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 246
The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 2,618
HOSPITALIZATION INFORMATION
Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 230
Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 16
VACCINATION INFORMATION
First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 443,252
Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 197,089
Third Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 1,841
One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 18,367
IMPORTANT LINKS
COVID-19 Booster Shots – More information can be found HERE.
FDA fully approves 1st Covid-19 vaccine – For more information, click HERE.
The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.
Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools – CLICK HERE to see the new CDC Guidance for K-12.
Funeral Expenses (There is funding from FEMA for funeral cost assistance) – CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.
News from OSHA Guidelines:
- Guidance (OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.
- News Release (OSHA issuing an emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers from the coronavirus.) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.