COVID-19 News Update: September 7, 2021

September 7, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health. New updates are posted every day at 3 p.m.

(ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING) September 4, 2021 — From Memorial Hosptial of Sweetwater County

The overwhelming increase in the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized has prompted Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County leadership to take more stringent precautions. Beginning immediately, no visitors will be allowed in the hospital until further notice, said Deb Sutton, MHSC public information officer. The only exception to the MHSC visitor policy is one visitor is allowed with patients in the Obstetrics Department. The hospital also will continue to postpone elective surgeries, considering emergent and urgent cases on a case-by-case basis. More information can be found HERE.

TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES

Total number of variant cases (Delta) in Sweetwater County: 74

Total number of variant cases (All) in Wyoming: 2,729

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 134

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 1,011

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 246

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 2,618

HOSPITALIZATION INFORMATION

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 230

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 16

VACCINATION INFORMATION

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 443,252

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 197,089

Third Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 1,841

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 18,367

IMPORTANT LINKS

COVID-19 Booster Shots – More information can be found HERE.

FDA fully approves 1st Covid-19 vaccine – For more information, click HERE.

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools – CLICK HERE to see the new CDC Guidance for K-12.

Funeral Expenses (There is funding from FEMA for funeral cost assistance) – CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

News from OSHA Guidelines:

Guidance (OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.

(OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE. News Release (OSHA issuing an emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers from the coronavirus.) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.