COVID-19 News Update: September 9, 2021

September 9, 2021
The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health. New updates are posted every day at 3 p.m.
September 8, 2021 — In an announcement from the Governor’s Office, Governor Mark Gordon is taking steps to address staffing challenges at Wyoming healthcare facilities amidst a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. According to a press release, The Governor is deploying Federal funding to provide staffing relief and support for current healthcare staff and to secure traveling medical staff.
More information can be found HERE.
TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES
Total number of variant cases (Delta) in Sweetwater County: 74
Total number of variant cases (All) in Wyoming: 2,803
New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 59
Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 348
The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 260
The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 2,807
HOSPITALIZATION INFORMATION As of 9/8/2021
Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 233
Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 14
VACCINATION INFORMATION
First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 445,724
Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 197,795
Third Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 2,579
One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 18,429
TRANSMISSION RATE INFORMATION
IMPORTANT LINKS
COVID-19 Booster Shots – More information can be found HERE.
FDA fully approves 1st Covid-19 vaccine – For more information, click HERE.
The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.
Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools – CLICK HERE to see the new CDC Guidance for K-12.
Funeral Expenses (There is funding from FEMA for funeral cost assistance) – CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.
News from OSHA Guidelines:
- Guidance (OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.
- News Release (OSHA issuing an emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers from the coronavirus.) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.