COVID-19 News Update: September 9, 2021

September 9, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health. New updates are posted every day at 3 p.m.

September 8, 2021 — In an announcement from the Governor’s Office, Governor Mark Gordon is taking steps to address staffing challenges at Wyoming healthcare facilities amidst a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. According to a press release, The Governor is deploying Federal funding to provide staffing relief and support for current healthcare staff and to secure traveling medical staff.

TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES

Total number of variant cases (Delta) in Sweetwater County: 74

Total number of variant cases (All) in Wyoming: 2,803

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 59

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 348

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 260

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 2,807

HOSPITALIZATION INFORMATION As of 9/8/2021

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 233

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 14

VACCINATION INFORMATION

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 445,724

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 197,795

Third Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 2,579

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 18,429

TRANSMISSION RATE INFORMATION

COVID-19 Booster Shots – More information can be found HERE.

FDA fully approves 1st Covid-19 vaccine – For more information, click HERE.

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools – CLICK HERE to see the new CDC Guidance for K-12.

Funeral Expenses (There is funding from FEMA for funeral cost assistance) – CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

News from OSHA Guidelines:

Guidance (OSHA Guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace) – CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.

