Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: April 1, 2021

Advertisement

April 1, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Thursday, April 1, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 8

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 81

Advertisement

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 48

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,012

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 4 (0), Fremont 44 (6), Sublette 6 (5), Lincoln 28 (0), and Uinta 24 (6).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 144,527

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 97,934

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (Janssen): 5,787

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 47,735

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 46,723

Advertisement

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 20 as of 4/1/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 0 as of 4/1/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,583, Big Horn: 903, Campbell: 4,249, Carbon: 1,383, Converse: 510, Crook: 391, Fremont: 4,268, Goshen: 1,079, Hot Springs: 269, Johnson: 422, Laramie: 7,260, Lincoln: 1,147, Natrona: 5,839, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,490, Platte: 397, Sheridan: 2,441, Sublette: 571, Sweetwater: 3,878, Teton: 3,538, Uinta: 1,814, Washakie: 698, Weston: 538.