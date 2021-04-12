Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: April 12, 2021

Advertisement

April 12, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Monday, April 12, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 19

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 96

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 44

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 971

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 8 (3), Fremont 25 (10), Sublette 15 (4), Lincoln 17 (1), and Uinta 15 (3).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 158,646

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 116,083

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (Janssen): 9,553

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 48,229

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 47,258

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 19 as of 4/9/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 2 as of 4/9/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,649, Big Horn: 906, Campbell: 4,275, Carbon: 1,390, Converse: 513, Crook: 392, Fremont: 4,297, Goshen: 1,085, Hot Springs: 269, Johnson: 424, Laramie: 7,363, Lincoln: 1,173, Natrona: 5,873, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,504, Platte: 399, Sheridan: 2,449, Sublette: 598, Sweetwater: 3,946, Teton: 3,584, Uinta: 1,824, Washakie: 704, Weston: 545.