Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: April 14, 2021

April 14, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 6

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 46

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 47

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,015

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 12 (2), Fremont 25 (2), Sublette 15 (1), Lincoln 14 (1), and Uinta 20 (0).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 161,076

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 119,047

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 9,987

Effective immediately 4/13/2021, the Wyoming Department of Health asks Wyoming providers to temporarily cease administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pending additional recommendations from the FDA, CDC, and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

If you have received a Johnson & Johnson Vaccine: Individuals who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their healthcare provider.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 48,333

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 47,318

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 22 as of 4/14/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 0 as of 4/14/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,658, Big Horn: 907, Campbell: 4,283, Carbon: 1,395, Converse: 514, Crook: 395, Fremont: 4,299, Goshen: 1,086, Hot Springs: 269, Johnson: 425, Laramie: 7,379, Lincoln: 1,175, Natrona: 5,877, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,509, Platte: 402, Sheridan: 2,454, Sublette: 602, Sweetwater: 3,955, Teton: 3,601, Uinta: 1,832, Washakie: 704, Weston: 545.