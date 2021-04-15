Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: April 15, 2021

Advertisement

April 15, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Thursday, April 15, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 4

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 61

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 44

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 982

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 13 (2), Fremont 29 (5), Sublette 12 (3), Lincoln 9 (0), and Uinta 22 (2).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 162,190

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 121,171

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 10,012

Effective immediately 4/13/2021, the Wyoming Department of Health asks Wyoming providers to temporarily cease administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pending additional recommendations from the FDA, CDC, and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

If you have received a Johnson & Johnson Vaccine: Individuals who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their healthcare provider.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 48,394

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 47,412

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 24 as of 4/15/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 0 as of 4/15/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,666, Big Horn: 907, Campbell: 4,285, Carbon: 1,397, Converse: 514, Crook: 395, Fremont: 4,304, Goshen: 1,087, Hot Springs: 270, Johnson: 425, Laramie: 7,397, Lincoln: 1,175, Natrona: 5,882, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,510, Platte: 404, Sheridan: 2,456, Sublette: 605, Sweetwater: 3,959, Teton: 3,606, Uinta: 1,834, Washakie: 704, Weston: 545.