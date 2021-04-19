Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: April 19, 2021

Advertisement

April 19, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Monday, April 19, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 6

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 93

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 20

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 896

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 9 (3), Fremont 16 (2), Sublette 6 (3), Lincoln 2 (0), and Uinta 16 (0).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 165,894

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 126,538

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 10,015

Effective immediately 4/13/2021, the Wyoming Department of Health asks Wyoming providers to temporarily cease administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pending additional recommendations from the FDA, CDC, and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

If you have received a Johnson & Johnson Vaccine: Individuals who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their healthcare provider.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 48,535

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 47,639

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 19 as of 4/19/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 0 as of 4/19/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,692, Big Horn: 910, Campbell: 4,297, Carbon: 1,402, Converse: 514, Crook: 395, Fremont: 4,308, Goshen: 1,097, Hot Springs: 270, Johnson: 426, Laramie: 7,439, Lincoln: 1,176, Natrona: 5,889, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,514, Platte: 404, Sheridan: 2,461, Sublette: 610, Sweetwater: 3,965, Teton: 3,620, Uinta: 1,829, Washakie: 704, Weston: 546.