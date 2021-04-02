Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: April 2, 2021

Advertisement

April 2, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Friday, April 2, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 6

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 51

Advertisement

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 45

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 998

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 3 (1), Fremont 41 (3), Sublette 8 (3), Lincoln 24 (2), and Uinta 24 (5).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 145,077

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 98,193

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (Janssen): 5,808

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 47,786

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 46,788

Advertisement

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 20 as of 4/1/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 0 as of 4/1/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,586, Big Horn: 903, Campbell: 4,251, Carbon: 1,384, Converse: 511, Crook: 391, Fremont: 4,271, Goshen: 1,080, Hot Springs: 269, Johnson: 422, Laramie: 7,272, Lincoln: 1,149, Natrona: 5,841, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,490, Platte: 398, Sheridan: 2,444, Sublette: 574, Sweetwater: 3,884, Teton: 3,544, Uinta: 1,819, Washakie: 698, Weston: 538.