Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: April 21, 2021

Advertisement

April 21, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 10

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 52

Advertisement

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 33

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 937

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 8 (2), Fremont 13 (1), Sublette 5 (1), Lincoln 3 (0), and Uinta 10 (0).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 166,644

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 127,827

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 10,048

Effective immediately 4/13/2021, the Wyoming Department of Health asks Wyoming providers to temporarily cease administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pending additional recommendations from the FDA, CDC, and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

If you have received a Johnson & Johnson Vaccine: Individuals who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their healthcare provider.

Advertisement

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 48,631

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 47,694

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 17 as of 4/21/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 0 as of 4/21/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,703, Big Horn: 916, Campbell: 4,303, Carbon: 1,405, Converse: 514, Crook: 395, Fremont: 4,309, Goshen: 1,099, Hot Springs: 270, Johnson: 426, Laramie: 7,462, Lincoln: 1,177, Natrona: 5,894, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,516, Platte: 405, Sheridan: 2,465, Sublette: 612, Sweetwater: 3,981, Teton: 3,628, Uinta: 1,834, Washakie: 704, Weston: 546.