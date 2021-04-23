Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: April 23, 2021

Advertisement

April 23, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Friday, April 23, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 10

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 58

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 39

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 949

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 4 (1), Fremont 22 (8), Sublette 4 (1), Lincoln 3 (1), and Uinta 14 (1).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 169,015

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 134,167

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 10,093

Effective immediately 4/13/2021, the Wyoming Department of Health asks Wyoming providers to temporarily cease administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pending additional recommendations from the FDA, CDC, and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

If you have received a Johnson & Johnson Vaccine: Individuals who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their healthcare provider.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 48,761

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 47,812

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 21 as of 4/22/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 0 as of 4/22/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,723, Big Horn: 919, Campbell: 4,306, Carbon: 1,406, Converse: 514, Crook: 395, Fremont: 4,323, Goshen: 1,109, Hot Springs: 270, Johnson: 426, Laramie: 7,488, Lincoln: 1,179, Natrona: 5,910, Niobrara: 68, Park: 2,519, Platte: 406, Sheridan: 2,466, Sublette: 613, Sweetwater: 3,997, Teton: 3,636, Uinta: 1,838, Washakie: 704, Weston: 546.