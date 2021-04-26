Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: April 26, 2021

Advertisement

April 26, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Monday, April 26, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 18

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 91

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 48

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 916

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 4 (1), Fremont 29 (15), Sublette 4 (1), Lincoln 4 (2), and Uinta 20 (7).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 170,125

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 137,506

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 10,107

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 48,852

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 47,936

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 22 as of 4/26/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 2 as of 4/26/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,733, Big Horn: 919, Campbell: 4,311, Carbon: 1,407, Converse: 514, Crook: 396, Fremont: 4,338, Goshen: 1,111, Hot Springs: 270, Johnson: 426, Laramie: 7,503, Lincoln: 1,181, Natrona: 5,912, Niobrara: 68, Park: 2,523, Platte: 406, Sheridan: 2,469, Sublette: 614, Sweetwater: 4,015, Teton: 3,641, Uinta: 1,845, Washakie: 704, Weston: 546.