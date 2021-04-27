Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: April 27, 2021

Advertisement

April 27, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 6

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 48

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 45

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 917

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 6 (2), Fremont 30 (2), Sublette 6 (4), Lincoln 4 (1), and Uinta 20 (7).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 170,438

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 138,667

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 10,119

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 48,899

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 47,982

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 23 as of 4/27/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 2 as of 4/27/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,737, Big Horn: 922, Campbell: 4,310, Carbon: 1,409, Converse: 514, Crook: 396, Fremont: 4,340, Goshen: 1,112, Hot Springs: 270, Johnson: 426, Laramie: 7,516, Lincoln: 1,182, Natrona: 5,915, Niobrara: 68, Park: 2,523, Platte: 407, Sheridan: 2,469, Sublette: 618, Sweetwater: 4,021, Teton: 3,642, Uinta: 1,852, Washakie: 704, Weston: 546.