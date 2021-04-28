Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: April 28, 2021

Advertisement

April 28, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 19

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 96

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 62

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,004

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 10 (4), Fremont 36 (6), Sublette 8 (2), Lincoln 4 (0), and Uinta 25 (6).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 171,076

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 140,554

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 10,176

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 48,994

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 47,990

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 24 as of 4/28/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 2 as of 4/28/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,752, Big Horn: 925, Campbell: 4,310, Carbon: 1,413, Converse: 514, Crook: 396, Fremont: 4,346, Goshen: 1,111, Hot Springs: 271, Johnson: 426, Laramie: 7,525, Lincoln: 1,182, Natrona: 5,916, Niobrara: 68, Park: 2,545, Platte: 408, Sheridan: 2,471, Sublette: 620, Sweetwater: 4,040, Teton: 3,646, Uinta: 1,858, Washakie: 705, Weston: 546.

Statewide Public Health Orders Continued

Wyoming’s two remaining COVID-19 statewide public health orders are being continued again for two more weeks, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

Mask use and physical distancing requirements related to educational institutions remain. Indoor events of more than 500 people may be held at 50 percent of venue capacity with specific mask protocols for large indoor events.

WDH recommends masks in indoor public places when common-sense physical distancing cannot be maintained among people who don’t live in the same household.

Estimates show nearly 25 percent of Wyoming’s population has been fully vaccinated so far, including 32 percent of adults 18 and over and more than 55 percent of adults 65 and over.

The updated orders, which go into effect May 1 and remain through May 16, can be found online at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-orders-and-guidance/.

Information about getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Wyoming can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/.