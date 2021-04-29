Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: April 29, 2021

Advertisement

April 29, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 12

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 53

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 60

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 977

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 11 (2), Fremont 31 (6), Sublette 9 (2), Lincoln 4 (0), and Uinta 19 (1).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 171,467

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 142,572

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 25,600

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 49,046

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 48,069

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 27 as of 4/29/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 4 as of 4/29/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,758, Big Horn: 925, Campbell: 4,312, Carbon: 1,415, Converse: 515, Crook: 396, Fremont: 4,346, Goshen: 1,112, Hot Springs: 271, Johnson: 425, Laramie: 7,540, Lincoln: 1,182, Natrona: 5,918, Niobrara: 68, Park: 2,549, Platte: 409, Sheridan: 2,474, Sublette: 622, Sweetwater: 4,052, Teton: 3,647, Uinta: 1,859, Washakie: 705, Weston: 546.