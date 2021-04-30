Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: April 30, 2021

April 30, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Friday, April 30, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 7

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 55

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 55

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 970

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 11 (2), Fremont 30 (3), Sublette 7 (0), Lincoln 4 (1), and Uinta 19 (1).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 326,257

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 143,952

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 10,296

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 49,101

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 48,131

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 27 as of 4/29/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 4 as of 4/29/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,772, Big Horn: 925, Campbell: 4,321, Carbon: 1,417, Converse: 515, Crook: 396, Fremont: 4,349, Goshen: 1,112, Hot Springs: 271, Johnson: 425, Laramie: 7,549, Lincoln: 1,183, Natrona: 5,923, Niobrara: 68, Park: 2,550, Platte: 409, Sheridan: 2,475, Sublette: 622, Sweetwater: 4,059, Teton: 3,649, Uinta: 1,860, Washakie: 705, Weston: 546.