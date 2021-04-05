Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: April 5, 2021

Advertisement

April 5, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Monday, April 5, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 17

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 79

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 45

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 919

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 1 (1), Fremont 37 (4), Sublette 12 (6), Lincoln 17 (3), and Uinta 20 (0).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 148,691

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 104,452

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (Janssen): 6,571

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 47,860

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 46,941

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 17 as of 4/5/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 0 as of 4/5/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: Albany: 3,590, Big Horn: 903, Campbell: 4,256, Carbon: 1,385, Converse: 512, Crook: 391, Fremont: 4,275, Goshen: 1,081, Hot Springs: 269, Johnson: 422, Laramie: 7,289, Lincoln: 1,152, Natrona: 5,847, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,493, Platte: 398, Sheridan: 2,445, Sublette: 580, Sweetwater: 3,901, Teton: 3,552, Uinta: 1,814, Washakie: 699, Weston: 539.