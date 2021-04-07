Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: April 7, 2021

Advertisement

April 7, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 5

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 54

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 50

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1004

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 1 (0), Fremont 37 (3), Sublette 14 (2), Lincoln 26 (0), and Uinta 21 (5).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 152,066

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 107,167

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (Janssen): 7,482

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 47,985

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 46,981

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 18 as of 4/6/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 4/6/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: Albany: 3,608, Big Horn: 903, Campbell: 4,265, Carbon: 1,382, Converse: 512, Crook: 391, Fremont: 4,279, Goshen: 1,083, Hot Springs: 269, Johnson: 423, Laramie: 7,328, Lincoln: 1,164, Natrona: 5,852, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,495, Platte: 398, Sheridan: 2,444, Sublette: 584, Sweetwater: 3,912, Teton: 3,564, Uinta: 1,820, Washakie: 699, Weston: 543.