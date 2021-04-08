Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: April 8, 2021

Advertisement

April 8, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 9

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 83

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 42

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1007

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 4 (3), Fremont 27 (3), Sublette 16 (7), Lincoln 25 (5), and Uinta 20 (0).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 154,529

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 110,136

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (Janssen): 7,880

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 48,068

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 47,061

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 18 as of 4/6/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 4/6/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,617, Big Horn: 904, Campbell: 4,271, Carbon: 1,385, Converse: 513, Crook: 392, Fremont: 4,282, Goshen: 1,084, Hot Springs: 269, Johnson: 423, Laramie: 7,344, Lincoln: 1,169, Natrona: 5,859, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,499, Platte: 398, Sheridan: 2,445, Sublette: 591, Sweetwater: 3,921, Teton: 3,572, Uinta: 1,820, Washakie: 700, Weston: 543.