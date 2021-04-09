Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: April 9, 2021

Advertisement

April 9, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Friday, April 9, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 6

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 65

Advertisement

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 41

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1007

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 6 (2), Fremont 26 (5), Sublette 18 (3), Lincoln 23 (3), and Uinta 16 (1).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 155,957

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 112,695

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (Janssen): 8,463

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 48,133

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 47,126

Advertisement

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 19 as of 4/9/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 2 as of 4/9/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,632, Big Horn: 905, Campbell: 4,272, Carbon: 1,387, Converse: 513, Crook: 392, Fremont: 4,287, Goshen: 1,085, Hot Springs: 269, Johnson: 424, Laramie: 7,350, Lincoln: 1,172, Natrona: 5,864, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,502, Platte: 398, Sheridan: 2,445, Sublette: 594, Sweetwater: 3,927, Teton: 3,579, Uinta: 1,821, Washakie: 704, Weston: 544