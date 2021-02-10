Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: February 10, 2021

Advertisement



February 10, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County in the last 24 hours: 9

Number of new cases of COVID-19 since in Wyoming in the last 24 Hour: 29

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 51

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,187

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 26 (3), Fremont 85 (12), Sublette 7 (4), Lincoln 23 (2), and Uinta 20 (1).

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 45,068

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 43,881

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 1 as of 2/10/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 45 as of 2/10/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,471, Big Horn: 846, Campbell: 4,171, Carbon: 1,186, Converse: 524, Crook: 384, Fremont: 3,931, Goshen: 1,038, Hot Springs: 266, Johnson: 402, Laramie: 6,854, Lincoln: 1,011, Natrona: 5,743, Niobrara: 64, Park: 2,405, Platte: 372, Sheridan: 2,352, Sublette: 544, Sweetwater: 3,433, Teton: 3,175, Uinta: 1,680, Washakie: 690, Weston: 526

ROCK SPRINGS (February 10, 2021) — The number of Sweetwater County COVID-19 deaths now number 34, according to the Sweetwater County District Board of Health.

Sweetwater County Public Health Director Kim Lionberger said the Wyoming Department of Health recently confirmed four recent COVID-19 deaths. They include:

A Sweetwater County woman, age 61-75, who died out of state the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6.

A Sweetwater County man, age 76 or older, who died the week of Jan. 17-22.

A Rock Springs man, age 45-60, who died the week of Jan. 10-16.

A Green River woman, age 76 or older, who died the week of Jan. 3-9.

The county’s COVID-19 positivity rate is going down, with the most recent 14-day rolling average at a 7.3% positivity rate. Health officials say the target positivity rate is below 4%. They ask residents to continue to take precautions such as washing hands, maintaining a distance and wearing a mask.

Sweetwater County Public Health is now offering vaccinations to anyone in groups 1a and 1b, which recently was expanded. It includes anyone 65 and older.

Group 1b also includes anyone 18 or older with health issues including cancer, chronic kidney disease, obesity (BMI over 30), diabetes, heart conditions, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, solid organ transplant, sickle cell disease, Down syndrome, immunocompromised state, severe neurologic conditions (stroke or dementia) or pregnancy (pregnant women should first discuss the vaccine with their provider).

To schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine, call Public Health at 307-922-5390 or call Castle Rock Medical Center at 307-872-4590.

The vaccines are offered to those in groups established by the Wyoming Department of Health. To find out more about those listed in each group, go to sweetwatermemorial.com and click on the Coronavirus Update Page listed at the top.

More health and community updates can be found on the Public Health, Sweetwater Memorial and Sweetwater Cares Coalition Facebook pages, or go to sweetwatermemorial.com, sweetwatercares.com, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.